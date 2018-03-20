The Warren-Tricomi Salon, tucked away within the fairytale-esque Plaza Hotel on New York City’s Upper East Side, is an unexpectedly edgy outpost catering to a cool-meets-elite clientele. Co-founded by master stylist Edward Tricomi, the salon juxtaposes a rock-star staff with a chandelier-adorned décor, allowing clients to feel pampered but not too far from their creative roots.

One of the first things I notice when I enter the salon is the music. Curated by Tricomi himself, the salon’s eclectic playlist offers the perfect soundtrack for a music junkie like me, mixing indie-pop tunes like The Hunna’s “She’s Casual” with hits by Dua Lipa.

I am already enamored with this hair god when I discover that Tricomi plays the seven-string guitar and the harmonica when he’s not slinging shears. While he reportedly inspired Tim Burton to write the movie Edward Scissorhands, the fact that he’s a musician makes him infinitely cooler in my book. And other music-minded clients seem to agree; I’m told shortly into my haircut that the woman in the seat next to me was an executive at one of the biggest record labels in the city. Tricomi casually adds that he’s been a friend of hers for years.

The Brooklyn-born hair icon has cut and styled locks seen on Valentino, Ralph Lauren and Christian Dior runways and in the editorial pages of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan and more. With his twenty-year career, he may be a high-fashion hair veteran, but he promises he hasn’t lost his New York edge. After two hours of having my color perfected, a leather jacket-clad Tricomi approaches me and tells me to leave the hair cut to him. Needless to say, I obliged. He prefers to cut hair when it’s dry, allowing the client to see the finished product immediately. Within about ten minutes Tricomi cuts a few inches off my hair, adds long layers—making me feel like the rock star.

From the streets of Bay Ridge to the Plaza Hotel, Edward Tricomi has me convinced that high-fashion hair can be compatible with an edgy attitude—and he’s the man for the gig.