Prepare to Pucker Up

Famed fragrance house Bond No. 9 is expanding its iconic perfume brand to include lipstick, launching nine decadent statement reds named after New York City neighborhoods. Each shade of “smart lipstick” comes in an opulent refillable gold case, adorned with a vintage NYC subway charm. “We’ve captured the soul of each neighborhood,” says Bond No. 9 founder and president Laurice Rahmé.

The New York Lips Collection Gold Keepsake Lipstick (plus refill) is available for $130 at Bond No. 9 boutiques, Saks Fifth Avenue stores, and select Bloomingdale’s stores.