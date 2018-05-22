View the gallery

The iconic luxury shopping destination, Saks Fifth Avenue, made an elevated addition to their New York flagship with a new beauty floor taking over the second floor. Debuting to the public today, the 32,000 square-foot space features more than 120 color cosmetics, skincare, fragrance and wellness brands, 58 of which are new to the floor. Boasting a one-of-a-kind lavish beauty experience, Saks is reinventing the way customers shop for beauty products.

With brands like Kiehl’s Since 1851, Sisley Paris and sundays, the range of American and international designer collections is specially curated to target the high-end Saks shopper. Stepping into the bright and chic second floor, you’ll find 15 brand-specific spa rooms and 850 square-feet of dedicated event space, creating the innovative, experiential environment that Saks is evolving toward. Click through the gallery to view the new standard of luxury beauty at Saks Fifth Avenue.

611 Fifth Avenue, Level 2, New York

Monday – Saturday: 10am-8:30pm

Sunday: 11am-7pm