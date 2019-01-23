Visit The New Beauty Floor at Bloomingdale’s

The ability to offer memorable moments and positive atmospheres have become crucial factors in one’s decision on where to shop in the last few years. No longer do shoppers want a stark and at-times pretentious boutique store where you are genuinely afraid to even touch anything. Shoppers are looking for the same upscale, luxury products they love, but in a comfortable environment where they can play and enjoy themselves with their future purchases. Manhattanites in particular have embraced this desire and retailers have responded accordingly. From Saks Fifth Avenue to Function of Beauty, and most recently, Bloomingdale’s, high-end outlets have started offering immersive and playful shopping moments rather than strait-laced and stuffy.

Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship location in New York City recently unveiled their long-awaited reimagined Beauty Floor, complete with a luxe fragrance hall, Instagram-worthy art installations, coveted cosmetics and one of the biggest perks: Beauty Stylists. With such a range of beauty brands available and endless products and treatments to explore, we can all benefit from having an expert help guide us along the way. At Bloomingdale’s, the Beauty Stylists are available to offer makeup touch-ups, assist in selecting new products, educate you on different brands and provide shoppers with one-on-one assistance.

The new Fragrance Hall features the most coveted scents from Atelier Cologne, Le Labo, Memo Paris and more. From customizable gift sets to personalized engraved bottles, you’ll be able to shop for yourself and your loved ones in this area. The customization doesn’t stop at the Fragrance Hall though, continue on to Lancome to create the perfect shade of foundation for yourself or stop by Estee Lauder and play with their iMatch digital color-matching service to find your perfect lip and blush shade.

One of the most visually appealing destinations might just be the millennial-driven Glowhaus. Here you can discover the latest makeup products and top trending tools, snag a blowout by GHD (coming Spring 2019) or snap your next Instagram post at the Charlotte Tilbury outpost. If skincare is more your vibe, there are several private spa rooms tucked away at brand outlets such as La Mer, La Prairie, Sisley Paris and Amore Pacific. From a quick facial to skin consultations and in-depth customized regimens, there is something for everyone whether you’re a skincare novice or an at-home pro.

Synonymous with Bloomingdale’s DNA, the new Beauty Floor encourages shoppers to play with the products they will potentially bring home with them. There is a bubbly atmosphere between the interactive spaces and immersive product displays that will make leaving the store more difficult, but worth it nevertheless. With over 200 beauty brands including 75 new names, a hair and nail bar (coming Spring 2019), spa room services, dedicated Beauty Stylists and much more, a visit to Bloomingdale’s Beauty Floor feels like a playdate with you and all of your favorite products.