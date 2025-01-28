Room Request! Imperial Riding School

There may be no more wonderful name for a hotel than this property in Ungargasse, Vienna, a debut for the Autograph Collection brand in Austria. “Where are you staying?” someone may ask you, as you order a Wiener Schnitzel at Figlmüller, over on Wollzeile Street. “Why, I’m staying at the Imperial Riding School!” you can reply. What a delight! Thankfully, the hotel lives up to its whimsical name. In the 19th century, this historic building was a military equestrian school, founded by Franz Joseph I, the former Emperor of Austria. Imperial Riding School, Autograph Collection reopened last May as a 342-guestroom hotel with a redesign by the London studio Goddard Littlefair and a new wellness area, complete with an indoor pool as well as an outdoor secret garden, the largest in Vienna’s inner city. The hotel may sound large—it’s well-equipped for business conferences and the like—but it never feels imposing. That’s thanks to the food and beverage options, including the Elstar restaurant and Farrier bar, where, yes, you can get a Wiener Schnitzel but also a Purple Berry Virgin Mojito. Indeed, the creative touches in the public spaces and in the well-equipped rooms nod not only to the equine theme but also to Austria’s past and present. Take note, especially, of artwork celebrating Empress Sissi’s love of ice cream, in particular violet sorbet, and the notably gorgeous bath products in the rooms by an Austrian brand called Saint Charles, which has its own laboratory slash boutique on the Herrengasse, just a horse’s hop, skip and a jump away.

DuJour spoke with the hotel’s general manager, Jürgen Fleischhacker, to learn more about the property.

What is the most requested room at the property?

The most requested room is the Empress Suite. It’s located on the highest floor of the hotel and offers an unparalleled view of the Russian Orthodox Cathedral.

What makes it so special?

Spanning an impressive 100 square meters, the Empress Suite offers luxurious comfort and elegant design, inspired by the hotel’s rich history. The suite was meticulously designed by the renowned London-based design firm Goddard Littlefair, ensuring a perfect blend of heritage and contemporary sophistication​.

What’s the nightly rate for this room?

Starting at €1,200

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

Many guests are unaware that our hotel features one of Vienna’s largest private inner-city gardens. Spanning 2,000 square meters, it offers space for relaxation, culinary delights and special events​.

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

My personal favorite is one of the Deluxe King Rooms with a garden view. The serene view into our spacious private garden, one of Vienna’s largest inner-city gardens, creates a unique blend of nature and urban elegance​.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Goddard Littlefair pays homage to the building’s equestrian heritage with intricate details. One unique feature is the use of genuine horsehair in selected decorative elements, subtly integrated into lighting features for example to create an authentic connection to the hotel’s historic past​.