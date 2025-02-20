Aurora Anguilla Debuts Its Entertainment Park

Aurora Anguilla Resort & Golf Club has lots of exciting news to share this winter with a new entertainment complex with tennis and pickleball, a climbing wall, bocce and basketball courts and a 18-hole mini golf course. The family-friendly pool complex features a splash pad, lazy river, slide tower and family cabanas (free for hotel guests and tickets are affordable for day guests). A massive, lagoon-style pool, two twisting waterslides and one flying saucer waterslide, a 1,400-foot lazy river and splashpad is a hub of excitement. Private, covered poolside cabanas feature a stocked refrigerator, plush seating, a hammock and chaises for soaking up the sun. There is also the Aurora Amphitheatre where guests can enjoy a state-of-the-art venue set against the picturesque backdrop of Cove Bay. The amphitheater boasts a diverse range of events, performances and movie nights.

Further property updates include renovations to its 178 suites, seven restaurants, 27,000-square-foot Sorana spa and Aurora Anguilla International Golf Course and nine-hole short course, Avalon Links.