Watch The Newest Chapter in Fendi’s Holiday Campaign

Actress Kiernan Shipka from the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and movie director Christian Coppola are two best friends with a mischievous friendship you can’t help but covet–almost as much as you want the Fendi Baguette bags the pair model in the newest installment of the #BaguetteFriendsForever series. While recreating a fashion-forward Roman Holiday for the modern day, the two scooter around Rome in matching helmets (and of course, Baguettes), eating gelato–when not playfully pushing it into the other’s nose–and admiring some Eternal City landmarks like the Trevi Fountain and Fendi’s Palazzo Della Civiltà Italiana.

The Baguette, embossed with Fendi’s emblematic F logo, is made in styles for both men and women–perfect for a breezy, romantic sojourn to Rome, or to replace the bag you carried last season. We love a timeless bag that one can carry for years without feeling out of fashion. Especially one that’ll be the coolest vintage bag in ten years.

Watch the newest chapter in the “The Baguette’s Roman Holidays” series below.