See Catherine Zeta-Jones and Daughter With Fendi

Oscar-winning actress Catherine Zeta-Jones and daughter Carys Douglas arrived in ancient Rome with Fendi’s Peekaboo handbag in tow in episode XII of the brand’s latest iteration of the #MeAndMyPeekaboo series in honor of the 10-year anniversary of the iconic accessory. The two were shot together for the first time ever under the Roman historical building, colonnade of Palazzo Altemps, and at Fendi’s headquarters, Palazzo Della Civiltà Italiana. The Eternal City served as the supreme backdrop for the duo to showcase Fendi’s distinct style and aesthetic that honors both innovation as well as tradition.

The family-oriented campaign portrays a bag that will always be indicative of good taste; a bag that’s strong and feminine; a bag to keep in the family, and a modern heirloom that can be passed down through generations. Most importantly, we see a bag as timeless and classic as the bond between a mother and daughter.

The Peekaboo bag features a contemporary shape and Fendi’s signature Pequin logo-no-logo pattern and is available in regular and XS sizes.