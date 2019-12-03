See Insta-Famous Blutstein Twins Model Fendi’s 2020 Resort It Bag

Instagram influencers and identical twins, Molly and Reese Blutstein, may look like two freckled, fine-boned sisters with similar features down to the chin-length brown hair and the same way an oversized blazer or thin-strapped slip drapes over their shoulders, but as two individuals, they are distinctly different. Just like the Fendi Karligraphy bag and its logo–two upended, reflective italic F’s–that they model in the brand’s new video campaign.

The Karligraphy bag, shown for the first time in Fendi’s Resort 2020 women’s collection, reintroduces the logo that was designed by Karl Lagerfeld in 1981, and marries feminine details to a masculine silhouette. With the contrast of the what’s-old-is-new-again logo and the innovation of an It bag, the Karligraphy allows every wearer to look mirrored, but not matching. (Plus, we love a crossbody strap for wearability from day to night–and the chain bag trend is super hot right now.)