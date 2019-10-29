Ray-Ban Unveils Newest Scuderia Ferrari Frames

Sunglasses can accentuate any ensemble, enhance an attitude, and really amplify a person’s personal style. The latest collection from Ray-Ban and Scuderia Ferrari does all of these things, but in high-gear. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant Ferrari red and Modena yellow colors, and the signature gleam of a racecar’s metal, the new exclusive collection puts the medal to the metal when it comes to accessorizing.

Scuderia Ferrari’s signature racing cars are fast, beautiful, and winners. This unique collection boasts a limited and numbered edition of six new styles of frames all with dedicated packaging special to the Scuderia Ferrari brand. In addition, you will find the Ray-Ban / Scuderia Ferrari Racing Shield on the lenses and temples of each frame.

To celebrate the US Grand Prix this year, Ray-Ban also released a limited-edition style that is currently available at ray-ban.com for $278. The silver frame and mirror lenses of the limited-edition frame are punctuated by the signature red details.

The entire Ray-Ban x Scuderia Ferrari collection is also available on ray-ban.com starting from $188.