Glitzy Accessories That Show Off Their Kira Kira Sparkle

The fall 2020 runways were sprinkled with a new kira kira-inspired trend–glitz galore. Balenciaga showcased fitted sequin jumpsuits while Paco Rabonne made the most of the maximalist trend with head-to-toe chain mail. Tom Ford put a steamy spin on the glitz with evening gown cut-outs adorned with velvet bows. We want to dance the night away in this glammed up trend!

Heeled black sandal with crystal adornment, $1,925, VERSACE, versace.com. Headband, price upon request, PRADA, available at select Prada boutiques. Classic Fusion Orlinski Titanium Pavé, $22,000, HUBLOT, hublot.com.

Photographed against STUDIUM’s White Quartz Precious Stone, available at studiumnyc.com.