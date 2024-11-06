Twin Farms Debuts Property Enhancements

View the gallery

A gorgeous Relais & Chateaux luxury resort nestled in 300 acres of pristine Vermont countryside, Twin Farms is the ultimate adults getaway. Recent additions and renovations enhance the renowned farmhouse property even further cementing its status as one of the best hotels in the United States. First up is the debut of Twiggs restaurant, named after Twin Farms’ founder Thurston Twigg-Smith. The new dining venue offers hotel guests a more casual dinner option under the direction of chef Nathan Rich, who sources the best of New England’s bounty for his menu. “Twiggs is another extension of our commitment to culinary excellence enjoyed throughout Twin Farms, and each of the various spaces within–bar, lounge, dining–promises a playful, comfortable and lively atmosphere,” says Rich. “In everything we do, we celebrate our local Vermont’s rich agricultural heritage.” In addition, the hotel’s Dining Room, where guests enjoy all-day dining, has been thoughtfully renovated and a Main House Terrace, for alfresco dining, is now on offer.

Accommodations wise, Twin Farms has added to its 20 cottages and suites with eight new Treehouses, designed by Michaelis Boyd. Each spacious Treehouse, cantilevered out into the forest with an expansive deck, boasts freestanding gas fireplaces, deep soaking bathtubs in a massive bathroom, two sitting areas and a king sized bed. They’re the perfect place to retreat with your partner on a romantic weekend to feel like you’re totally away from it all.