The Hudson Club Opens In Midtown

The Hudson Club from Hudson Street Hospitality founder Eytan Sugarman and partners Richie Romero, Shaun Rose and Matt Shendell has opened in Midtown West. Chef John DeLucie (Ambra, Waverly Inn, Lion) is overseeing the restaurant and cocktail bar which features a classic American menu with many seafood offerings. Prime steaks, fresh catches, an extensive raw bar offering, house made pastas and a variety of crispy rices. “At Hudson Club, we believe a little indulgence is a good thing,” says DeLucie. “From our buttery lobster pasta to the perfectly seared prime steaks, each dish is crafted to deliver an unforgettable experience. We pull inspiration from Old New York paired with a shared love of steak and seafood.” The space was designed and developed by Legeard Studio and Opus Interior and showcases beautiful leather booths accented with deep wooden hues and a rich, jewel-tone color palette. “Deep green velvet upholstery adds a lush, inviting warmth, while maroon leather injects a bold sophistication into the space,” says principal designer Julien Legeard. “These rich fabrics are complemented by dark wood finishes, glossy tiles and soft, ambient lighting, creating an ambiance that is both vibrant and intimate.”