A few months after Salma Hayek turned 50, the actress posed for the cover of DuJour’s spring 2017 issue. During her interview she told DuJour, “I don’t look at things short term; I think of longevity.” The star of films like Drunk Parents, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Frida, has showed us her comedic chops, dramatic skills, and beauty over the years, including lending her voice to a lovelorn lesbian taco in the 2016 animated film Sausage Party. Hayek told DuJour, “I love comedy. It’s what I do best—I think it’s a musicality, a matter of timing.”

The now 54-year-old actress surprised herself by nabbing the role of Sonia Kincaid in 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard starring alongside Samuel L. Jackson. “Now that I’m older, I don’t get [the sexy sidekick roles] as much,” she told DuJour. During filming of the film Hayek said, “I did my own stunts. They said, ‘We have a stunt double, and some of the things are quite hard.’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s give it a try.’ And guess what? I can still kick really high! Mind you, the next morning I was full of bruises and I couldn’t move for two weeks but, man, did I show off that day!”

The film’s sequel, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, has been in post-production since the pandemic hit and stars Hayek, Jackson, Ryan Reynolds, and Frank Grillo. The movie is expected to be released in late 2021.

Most recently, Hayek can be found on Instagram flaunting her naturally wavy hair (while nearly touching the moon) and her “white hairs of wisdom.” When Hayek posted a photo of herself lounging in the sun in September, fans were quick to embrace the star’s grey hairs.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Hayek openly encourage showcasing your natural beauty. “I don’t believe in Botox because your face doesn’t move, and it’s something you have to do for the rest of your life, more and more every time,” Hayek told DuJour‘s Jason Binn. “Listen, if there was something you could do that would keep you looking good, I would do it. But I’m in love with my husband, and I want to look like a lovely lady when I’m 70. I want him to see me and think, ‘Okay, my girl is old now, but there’s still beauty there.’”

At 54, Hayek is much more than a beautiful woman. The Emmy-winning director has been actively encouraging fans to vote in the upcoming presidential election on social media, even posting a photo of herself with her ballot and #ivoted.

To further our belief that Hayek is a goddess dripping with wisdom, she left DuJour with a touch of life advice that feels especially relevant lately: “Maybe we will learn a lot from what is happening. I really do think things have to go a little bit south for people to come together and bounce back in a better way. This is how I see it.”