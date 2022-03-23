Room Request! COMO Metropolitan London

The fact that the COMO Metropolitan houses one of London’s outposts of Nobu tells you that it’s a sleek, contemporary place to stay. But perhaps even more exciting than an evening of omakase at its Nobu restaurant are the views from the suites. They have incomparably majestic views of nearby Hyde Park which beckons every morning for a stroll. If you don’t have time to visit the Shambhala Urban Escape for a facial or yoga, you can still get a lift from the hotel’s signature Invigorate scent, a blend of eucalyptus, peppermint, lavender and geranium, sure to jumpstart any busy London morning or soothe you after an exciting night in the West End. Its 144 rooms and suites, all outfitted in different types of woods, recently underwent a top-to-toe renovation by London design firm Forme UK, influenced by the natural beauty found in the flora of Hyde Park, with shades of green, blue and pink.

DuJour spoke with COMO Metropolitan London’s general manager Javier Beneyto Benavides to learn more.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Metropolitan Park Rooms all overlook Park Lane/Hyde Park and really ensure that you capture the location with the view.

What makes them so special?

They are larger rooms at 33 square meters, providing the feeling of space with the large windows and this abundance of light to capture the views, some of the rooms also have balconies. Everyone highlights how peaceful they are.

What is the nightly rate for these rooms?

From £459 per night.

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

We were one of the first design-lead hotels to open 25 years ago and our design and style today continues to set us apart.

What’s your personal favorite room and why?

The COMO Suite, on our tenth floor, the magnificent views from the floor to ceiling windows, the contemporary spacious living space and not forgetting the bathroom, London views from both the bathtub and shower.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

Our lobby has a very calming feeling, you enter from the hustle and bustle of Park Lane and immediately you feel a sense of calm. The large clock is a signature piece within the lobby and whilst it is both eye catching it also serves a purpose.

How about one more fun fact about the property?

In 1997 when the hotel opened, we launched The Met Bar, the place to be on Park Lane, this is where the Pineapple Martini was launched–this was the trend setter and where the concept of fruity cocktails was conceived.