Flavors Take Center Court At The 2025 US Open

Step into the Grand Slam’s gastronomic stadium this summer—and you’ll find The 2025 US Open transforming into a true epicurean destination. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) and its hospitality partner Levy today have brought an unbeatable culinary lineup available to fans on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during this year’s US Open. Returning chefs include Alex Guarnaschelli, Kwame Onwuachi, Ed Brown, David Burke, Josh Capon, Pat LaFrieda and Masaharu Morimoto.

Restaurateur Simon Kim, the Founder and CEO of Gracious Hospitality Management, the group behind the Michelin-starred COTE Korean Steakhouse, will return for his second year with a fresh twist to his beloved restaurant concept COQODAQ. Known for its elevated approach to Korean-inspired fried chicken, the revamped “CQDQ” will be located in Food Village and feature a curated menu of fan-friendly favorites, including the iconic nuggets.

Tennis fans can experience world-class Mexican hospitality through Dobel Tequila’s exciting new culinary partnership with Oyamel by José Andrés Group, bringing together two masters of their craft to celebrate the rich regional diversity of Mexican cuisine and vibrant cocktail experiences inside the Dobel Tequila Club. Guests will enjoy various Mexican dishes, including Oyamel’s Taco Cochinita, made of Yucatán-style pit barbecued pork, achiote, Mexican sour orange and pickled red onion.

Chef Robbie Felice (Montclair, N.J. based Pasta Ramen) is bringing his Wafu Italian cuisine to the event alongside returning favorites from Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, Champions by Benjamin’s Steakhouse, Carnegie Deli, San Matteo NYC, Dos Toros Taqueria, Red Hook Lobster Pound, Fuku, Eataly, Korilla BBQ and Poke Yachty, Hill Country BBQ, King Souvlaki, The Migrant Kitchen, The Nourish Spot, Van Leeuwen Ice Cream and more. Signature cocktails, including the Grey Goose Honey Deuce, Aperol, champagne from Moët & Chandon and wine from Clos du Bois are also on offer. Food and drink options will be available for fans onsite during US Open Fan Week from August 18 to August 23 and through the main draw from August 24 to September 7.