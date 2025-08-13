IHG Hotels & Resorts Debuts Exciting Activations at the US Open

IHG Hotels & Resorts is serving up its seventh year as the official hotel and hotel loyalty program of the US Open Tennis Championships (running from August 18 through September 7 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, New York) and providing exclusive experiences to tennis fans on and off the court. This year, the brand is doubling down on the thrill of the tournament, offering once-in-a-lifetime moments that go well beyond the grandstand. From breakfast in bed at one of the sport’s most iconic venues to curated champagne cocktails crafted to capture the spirit of every match, IHG is bringing fans closer to the game and the magic of the US Open experience.

Introducing “Bed on the Baseline,” an exclusive offering for IHG One Rewards members with the chance to win an over-the-top breakfast in bed experience right on the court in Louis Armstrong Stadium–just days after tennis legends have played and the crowds have cleared. The winner and their guest will be treated to IHG’s signature VIP hospitality from the minute they arrive. After a private black car transfer to the stadium, they’ll be welcomed by a dedicated concierge and escorted courtside to enjoy a luxurious breakfast, delivered room service–style as they lounge in bed and cozy up with plush IHG robes and slippers.

To complete the setting, guests can sip IHG’s first-ever, limited-edition cocktail available at this year’s US Open, Watermelon Slice, while iconic match highlights play on the stadium’s big screen. “Not everyone gets to say they’ve had breakfast in bed on a legendary tennis court, but IHG is making that dream a reality,” says Connor Smith, VP of Masterbrand & Partnerships at IHG Hotels & Resorts. “This exclusive experience is our special way of giving fans the keys to the stadium, unlocking it all to themselves just moments after the world’s best players lit it up. It’s a chance to soak up the electric energy of the US Open in a way only IHG can deliver.” Debuting alongside the “Bed on the Baseline” is IHG’s Watermelon Slice, a limited-edition cocktail crafted exclusively for the IHG Racquet Bar at the US Open. Featuring a refreshing blend of Moët & Chandon, watermelon juice, elderflower liqueur and lime, the cocktail is garnished with a signature watermelon wedge and served in a bespoke tennis-themed collectible cup.