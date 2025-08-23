Chris McMillan Debuts A Haircare Line

View the gallery

Southern California-born-and-raised hairstylist Chris McMillan has, for the last 40 years, been on the go, spending most of his time on airplanes and prepping clients for magazine shoots and red carpet appearances. McMillan, who calls Los Angeles home, has also owned the Chris McMillan Salon in Beverly Hills since 2002. “I have been doing hair for as long as I can remember,” says McMillan. Perhaps best known for creating the iconic “The Rachel” haircut for Jennifer Aniston on Friends in the mid-1990s, McMillan has remained close friends with the actor. (Dare we forget the Allure magazine cover shoot—photographed by Michael Thompson—of the two of them topless?)

“Whether it’s a client in my chair at the salon or a photoshoot for a major brand, I show up the same way,” he explains. “I show up on time, dressed for the part and whatever might be required of me, grateful for the opportunity to even be there and excited to have fun and play with hair.” The stylist has worked with many of his celebrity clients for decades. Stars like Aniston, Bruce Springsteen, Michelle Williams, Courteney Cox and Miley Cyrus are devotees of McMillan’s impeccable taste and styling. So, it was only a matter of time before the stylist debuted his own product line. The seven essential styling products, exclusive to McMillian’s e-commerce and Sephora, are performance-driven and easy to use at home. The line was formulated to be layerable and buildable and is powered by HS3, a proprietary complex of active ingredients that protects, strengthens and adds shine every time you style.