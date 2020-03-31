You Probably Need a Cannabis-Inspired Candle Right Now

Sometimes a smell can bring you back to a memory and place; a beach, a party. If you ever feel like closing your eyes and imagining you are somewhere that isn’t your couch, where you’re in a sweatshirt, on a Zoom meeting during a global pandemic, we recommend lighting a candle from the new 420 Collection by Boy Smells.

The personal product brand, which recently partnered with Kacey Musgraves on a smooth-smelling candle called Slow Burn–has announced the third installment in their cannabis-flower series with three new scents. Choose your daydream. One, a new Cowboy Kush scent with the aroma of Spanish saffron and patchouli will bring you into the lawless scene of a Spaghetti Western. Two, a made-over Cashmere Kush, scented with cashmere woods and powdery musk will take you to an old-world bar with high-backed velvet booths, martinis shaken and poured into lipped glasses. And three, the cult-followed bestseller, Kush, that uses its notes of cannabis and amber to relax you and transport you to a weightless world.

Each candle is available for sale in either an 8.5oz. candle for $32, or a 3oz. votive trio for $48 on BoySmells.com or in select retailers.