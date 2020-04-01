Top 9 Instagram Artists You Should Be Following From cheeky cartoons and pretty drawings to colorful paintings and calming slime drips, these artistic accounts will get your creative juices flowing

Written by Lauren Watzich

Specializing in artwork so detailed that at first glance you won't believe it's done in colored pencil, artist Cj Hendry treats followers to an inside look at her drawings of stylish objects, flowers, fashion, and beyond.



Cj Hendry / @cj_hendry