Bacardi Limited Aids COVID-19 Relief Efforts With $3 Million

While COVID-19 continues to impair both public health and the global economy, many brands and celebrities have been contributing monetary donations and support to relief efforts. Brands such as Lady Gaga’s makeup line Haus Labs will be donating 20% of sales to New York and Los Angeles food banks. Fashion label Staud has a sitewide 25% off sale, with 10% of its sales going to Los Angeles social services organization St. Vincent Meals on Wheels. Reformation is using its California factory to produce medical masks. Rihanna’s nonprofit, the Clara Lionel Foundation, is giving $5 million to charities like The World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Taylor Swift has been gifting $3,000 to fans whose jobs and livelihoods have been affected by the virus.

Spirits company Bacardi Limited recently announced that they will also be doing their part to help stop Coronavirus. The company will use eight of its distilleries across the globe in the U.S., Mexico, France, England, Italy, and Scotland to supply alcohol to help produce more than 267,000 gallons of hand sanitizer, helping to increase the lowered supply worldwide caused by high demand. Bacardi Limited will be helping to donate its products to local communities, emergency services, hospitals, and public safety agencies, as well as providing it to their own employees.

This news comes days after Bacardi Limited’s announcement of its #RaiseYourSpirits initiative, a $3 million donation to support the hospitality industry following the mandated shutdown of bars and restaurants in many cities both global and domestic.

Join us by donating $10 to an organization that is providing aid to the bar and restaurant industry.

TEXT USBG TO 36413@TheUSBG

TEXT TOTCF TO 36413@totc

TEXT ARAR TO 36413 @AnotherRoundAR#RaiseYourSpirits — BACARDI (@BACARDI) March 24, 2020

“Over our 158-year history, we have risen to many challenges and we are doing the same again in response to COVID-19,” said Jean-Marc Lambert, SVP Global Operations for Bacardi. “All our brands and partners involved in this initiative will help people most in need benefit from the supply of these hand sanitizers. Our goal is to make a very real difference in the fight against COVID-19.”