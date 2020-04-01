Wine Pairings For Your Next Binge-Worthy TV Show Pour yourself a glass and get comfortable on the couch

Written by Kasey Caminiti

Chernobyl: Sterling Vintner’s Collection Pinot Noir

When the WFH day is over and you’re ready to settle into something dark and complex, Pinot Noir will always be a solid choice. Chernobyl has been awarded ten Emmys and therefore deserves something equally impressive to accompany an evening of binge-watching. This wine offers notes of black cherry, raspberry, pomegranate, and vanilla spice on the nose, followed by rich flavors of dark berries, black tea, cocoa, and warm vanilla. It may be a mini-series, but Chernobyl packs in the drama, so keep your glass in hand!



Sterling Vintner’s Collection Pinot Noir, $12, drizly.com.