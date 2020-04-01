Wine Pairings For Your Next Binge-Worthy TV Show
Pour yourself a glass and get comfortable on the couch
Written by Kasey Caminiti
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Sterling Vintner’s Collection Sauvignon Blanc
Need a little light in your life? Pair this bright and witty Emmy-winning comedy with a crisp and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc. Mrs. Maisel’s energy and humor are the perfect match to pair with this wine’s vivid aromas of passion fruit and pink grapefruit coupled with juicy flavors of lemon citrus and stone fruit. Enjoy its lengthy, flavorful finish while Midge closes out her standup sets with the same flavorful flair.
Sterling Vintner’s Collection Sauvignon Blanc, $12, totalwine.com.