Get Out of Town With Silvercar by Audi

The summer is always the time of year when we itch to escape the chaos of the city in search of a calmer environment. This summer in particular has most New Yorkers looking beyond the city for a bit of respite. In Manhattan, prices for a rental car can skyrocket on the summer weekends, and you’ll be stuck with a vehicle without power seats or worse, Bluetooth.

Premium rental car company Silvercar by Audi has become an especially palatable option for those looking to embark on a weekend road trip. Silvercar by Audi operates out of two garages in Manhattan—one off Columbus Circle, another near Grand Central—and features a fleet of new, clean and state-of-the-art Audis (Audi A4, Audi A5 Cabriolet, Audi Q5 SUV and Audi Q7 SUV models). Outside of New York City, Silvercar by Audi has 25 rental locations across the United States including select U.S. airports.

The sleek and fashionable vehicles offer onboard Wi-Fi, Apple, and Android carplay, Peg Perego car seats, and SiriusXM satellite radio—always included at no additional cost. Another benefit besides driving in style? Every step of renting a car can be done through the Silvercar app—contact-less pick-ups and drop-offs and before you know it, you’re back home.

Silvercar currently has 20 location offerings at airports and seven select urban hubs throughout the United States. Prices start at $49 a day.