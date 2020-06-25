Room Request! The Conrad Seoul

Within the heart of South Korea’s sprawling capital city, a sky-high hotel towers sophisticatedly over both the surrounding city and the river that winds through it. Filled with natural light throughout its 38 stories and permeated by an air of warmth emanating from its staff, the Conrad Seoul has made waves for more reasons than one. As one of four buildings that make up the Yeouido district’s IFC Seoul complex, the hotel is a buzzing metropolis in its own right, not only amongst business and leisure travelers, but within the local set as well. The hotel is perfectly located atop a subterranean luxury cultural destination made up of European and Asian designer shops alongside a string of dining options on nearly every one of the structure’s four levels. Though somehow, the hotel maintains the peace and quietude its guests seek despite the everyday hustle and bustle that goes on in its underbelly; it’s one of those places that strikes the perfect balance, effortlessly offering the best of both worlds.

Here, Conrad Seoul’s General Manager Mark Meaney gives us a virtual tour of the hotel’s most coveted room type.

What’s the most requested room at Conrad Seoul?

The Grand King Corner Suite.

What makes that room type so special?

Reserved for high floor locations, these suites provide sweeping city and Han River views. These suites are also selected as the best spot to watch the annual Seoul Firework Festival, which happens right in front of guest’s eyes. The hotel has two different versions of this room type: a Grand King Corner Suite with a river view and a Grand King Executive Suite, which comes with lounge access (both clock in at just over 1,000 square feet). The latter is the largest of its class in Seoul.

What is the usual rate?

$585 nightly and $673 nightly for the Grand King Corner Suite and Grand King Executive Suite respectively.

What makes the property as a whole special?

Conrad Seoul’s signature style and service standards that are combined to create exceptional guest experiences played a significant role in receiving accolades like the Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers’ Choice Award and 2018 World Travel Awards in multiple categories, to name a few.

Any notable celebrity guests that you can share with us?

We’ve welcomed guests like Matt Damon, Tom Cruise, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Will Smith, Robert Downey Jr., Miranda Kerr, and Paris Hilton, to name a few.

This property is so unique in so many ways. What are some of the elements of Conrad Seoul that a guest might not find anywhere else?

At over 515 square feet, our standard rooms are the most spacious in Seoul, and over 80% of our 434 guest rooms have panoramic views of the Han River. We also offer Apple-based in-room technology and in-room amenities. In the lobby, we have a spiral staircase, which is a symbolic structure of Conrad Seoul; it’s certified by the Korea Record Institute (KRI) as the longest spiral staircase here (the length is almost 525 feet and the height is approximately 120 feet. Our luxury premium fitness club (Pulse8) offers plenty of natural light, 280 of the latest fitness machines available, and an 82-foot indoor pool. In terms of location, we are strategically located in the heart of the Yeouido Business District and serve as the closest luxury hotel to both Incheon and Gimpo International Airports. Lastly, we are very much an eco-friendly building; we acquired LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) in Gold level. In addition, Conrad hotel has installed solar panels on the roof and wall of the building for hot water and emergency use. The building has achieved high energy efficiency through double transparency windows and ice storage air conditioning system using late night electricity.

What’s your personal favorite dining experience at Conrad Seoul?

37 Grill & Bar is our signature outlet, complete with an open kitchen and an extensive wine cellar.