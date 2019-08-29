Room Request! Lotte New York Palace

Towering above Madison Avenue, the Lotte New York Palace is a Manhattan icon. Experts in hosting a variety of elite guests and existing as the backdrop for television shows like Gossip Girl and Younger, the Palace is just that—palatial. With a gold-gilded lobby, three bars, including the recently refurbished Gold Room, a revamped gym overlooking the architectural landmark of St Bartholomew church and two wings to host guests in 909 rooms spread throughout its Tower and Palace wings, the hotel is truly a breath of fresh air in the epicenter of midtown east.

“As a standout New York City hotel with landmarked interiors, Lotte New York Palace serves as a living tribute to the Gilded Age,” says Rebecca Hubbard, General Manager of Lotte New York Palace. “Most recently with reopening of The Gold Room featuring original gilt ceilings from 1882 alongside modern interpretations of classic, hand-crafted cocktails and elevated, yet approachable cuisine.”

From The Gold Room to the gold treatment, checking into the Palace places you among New York royalty. We continued our conversation with Hubbard below, to dig into the latest happenings at the Palace and to learn more about the perks of booking one of the property’s distinctly themed suites.

What’s the most requested room?

Guests are especially drawn to our specialty suites including The Jewel Suite by Martin Katz and The Champagne Suite.

What makes it so special?

The Towers is a hotel within a hotel which offers a separate, elevated experience at Lotte New York Palace. With 100 spacious guestrooms and 76 suites, The Towers occupies the top 14 floors of the hotel, offering our guests amazing skyline views. The private reception area is complete with dedicated multilingual Les Clefs d’Or concierge. Other amenities include Maitre d’etage service, Maybach car service and a shuttle to Broadway. Each luxurious guestroom provides an unparalleled ‘home away from home’ experience for its sophisticated clientele.

What is the rate?

Rates for The Towers start at $700 with suites generally ranging from $1,000 and up.

What room is your personal favorite?

With so many amazing suites it is hard to choose, but The Jewel Suite by Martin Katz has always been a favorite of mine as it really allows guests to experience one-of-a-kind hospitality unique from any other hotel in New York City. Created in collaboration with celebrity acclaimed jewelry designer Martin Katz, the 5,000-square-foot suite is one of the most extravagant, opulent luxury suites in Manhattan. You feel like you are stepping inside of a jewel box. Art deco-inspired elements anchor the aesthetic, reflecting the rich glamour of the early twentieth century against sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline through floor to ceiling windows.

A standout amenity for guests who book this $25,000 suite include a complimentary Martin Katz Diamond Microband Ring with their stay and a private consultation with Martin Katz or an associate – a true Only at The Palace experience.

Any fun facts about the hotel or rooms?

The architecture of the hotel itself is an interesting story as guests are able to enjoy the history of our landmarked Villard Mansion married with a modern skyscraper. Our world-renowned courtyard, the original Madison Avenue carriage entrance of The Villard Mansion, is also a historic favorite of our guests boasting tall iron gates that surround the space. Today, The Courtyard offers a beautiful retreat in Midtown and hosts some of our most iconic events, such as The Palace Invitational where some of tennis’ biggest names participate in a spirited badminton tournament, our annual Tree Lighting event, summer cocktails and more.