Room Requests in Martha’s Vineyard

Harbor View Hotel

The Harbor View Hotel, the island’s largest waterfront year-round resort, situated within walking distance of Edgartown and close to the beaches, offers arguably the finest location on the island, looking out over the ocean, lighthouse, outer harbor and Chappaquiddick Island. Edgartown resident and owner Bernard Chiu understands the importance of maintaining the property’s legacy for the local community and the generations of guests who return year after year. “My goal was to make it the best luxury boutique hotel, not just on Martha’s Vineyard, but in the Northeast,” says Chiu.

The rooms in the historic building have gotten a modern makeover in a palette of brown, blue and cream with upholstered headboards, high-gloss mahogany-and-brass furniture and cobalt blue walk-in showers. Rooms in The Amity are more casual and feature glossy white-washed wood planking on the walls, blue-striped, upholstered headboards and modern furnishings with a weathered-driftwood finish. 2021 marks the hotel’s 130th anniversary, and another round of renovations, including to the Captain’s Cottages that are sprinkled along a lovely blossom-filled walkway, are in store. The one-to-three-bedroom units feature kitchenettes and nautical striped textiles and are perfect for families looking for privacy.

Winnetu Oceanside Resort

From May through June and September through October, guests staying at Katama’s Winnetu Oceanside Resort have access to their own beach-ready Jeep, making for the ideal drive out past the public beaches to find your own private beach paradise. Guests have access to the SUV all day and can find a blanket, bottle of prosecco, beach games and a perfectly packed picnic ready for their enjoyment. For islanders looking to sip hot coffee while the summer sun rises on Martha’s Vineyard and enjoy a full day splashing in the ocean and exploring the beautiful beaches, this is the way to do it.