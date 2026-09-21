Flatiron’s Newest Address

Luxury buyers have long gravitated toward the exclusivity of boutique residential buildings and a new project in Manhattan’s Flatiron District is embracing that philosophy in its purest form. Rather than filling a tower with dozens of condominiums, developers Andrew Heiberger and Howard Lev are converting a historic five-story townhouse into just three expansive residences, each designed to feel like a private home in one of the city’s most coveted neighborhoods.

Known as London Clay Townhouse, the development occupies a landmark building at 32 East 22nd Street, where original architectural details are being carefully preserved alongside contemporary interiors and bespoke finishes. The project is expected to generate more than $20 million in sales, underscoring continued demand for highly curated luxury residences that prioritize craftsmanship and privacy over scale.

The collaboration brings together two seasoned New York developers. Heiberger, founder and CEO of Buttonwood Development, has built a reputation for identifying distinctive residential opportunities across Manhattan, while Lev, founder of Wheelhouse Property, has focused on thoughtfully executed projects that emphasize quality over quantity. Their shared vision is evident throughout London Clay Townhouse, where every square foot has been designed to maximize light, volume and livability.

The collection includes three unique residences, each with its own identity. A Garden Parlor home offers townhouse-style living with generous entertaining spaces, while the Upper Parlor residence features soaring ceilings and a private terrace that extends the living experience outdoors. Crowning the building is a penthouse duplex complete with its own rooftop retreat, offering panoramic city views and an uncommon level of privacy. Original proportions, classic façades and carefully restored architectural details offer a level of authenticity that cannot be manufactured. For Heiberger and Lev, London Clay Townhouse is more than another residential development. In a neighborhood defined by historic architecture and sophisticated urban living, London Clay Townhouse is poised to become one of Flatiron’s most exclusive residential offerings.