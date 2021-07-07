View the gallery

From Lady Gaga’s starring role in Valentino Beauty’s campaign for the house’s Voce Viva fragrance to the intoxicating Oumo and Donna Born in Roma scents brought to life by Anwar Hadid and Adut Akech, Valentino Beauty prides itself on welcoming creativity, self-expression and diversity into every aspect of the brand. In May 2021, Maison Valentino announced that it would be launching the first-ever Valentino Beauty makeup line.

With signature Valentino red packaging and chic gold accents, the makeup collection is a stunning extension of Valentino Beauty’s distinct aesthetic. Maison Valentino’s Creative Director, Pierpaolo Piccioli, always aims to speak to individuality, inclusivity and beauty when it comes to Valentino Beauty and this makeup collection is no exception. Highlights in the range include the Very Valentino 24 Hour Wear Liquid Foundation in 40 shades (and was researched on 5,000 women in eight countries across every continent to create an inclusive shade range for all skin tones and undertones), the Eye2Cheek Blush And Eyeshadow in 12 shades, the Rosso Valentino Refillable Lipstick in 50 shades and two finishes (satin or matte) and the Color-Flip Eyeshadow Palette with eight shades in a range of four finishes.

Piccioli exclusively shot the campaign for the makeup collection with 16 unique talents, each one expressing a different shade of Valentino and collectively representing a “Valentino Chorus.”

“Beauty is a complexity resolved through love. Beauty is democratic. I look at the identity of each individual, the uniqueness that encloses diversity and inclusivity. Beauty is about grace. Grace is something that you cannot describe, it is a perception. Beauty is something that gives me emotion. It is a connection,” Piccioli says.

With multi-use products in different finishes, textures and shades, Valentino encourages self-expression through its first-ever makeup line. Click through the gallery above for a look at the full collection.

The entire Valentino Beauty makeup collection is available for pre-order on valentino-beauty.us and will be available worldwide starting August 2021.