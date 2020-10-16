Stay Safe and Stylish On The Road With These Vehicles

We are all craving the comfort of personal space these days, and there’s nowhere safer than our own vehicles. Whether going for a ride on the open road, taking the kids to school or seeing a drive-in movie, these new cars offer the paramount of luxury and safety.

The Electric SUV: Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge

This year, Volvo launches the first all-electric vehicle in its nearly 100-year history. The XC40 P8 Recharge, an electric version of its popular XC40 model, will have 400 horsepower, a 200-mile range and the integration of Google Android OS. It will be priced around $48,000 after government tax incentives.

The Sports Car: Lexus IS 2021

The new and improved Lexus IS compact sports sedan boasts larger 19-inch wheels for added safety and a quieter, more comfortable ride, and an eight-inch touchscreen. The new multimedia system, which starts at $93,000, features Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility and Amazon Alexa integration. “What we had foremost in mind in developing the new IS was to make it a car that excelled in communicating with the driver regardless of the road conditions or driving situation,” Lexus chief engineer Naoki Kobayashi has said.

The SUV: Cadillac Escalade

The Cadillac Escalade melds breakthrough technologies, bold design and extraordinary craftsmanship for its 2021 update. Pricing starts at $77,000 and features the industry’s first curved 38-inch OLED multimedia screen. In addition to enabling hands-free driving, the vehicle offers a state-of-the-art driver attention system and a network of cameras and radar sensors (think automated lane changing). All this paired with a sleek, spacious, integrated cabin design makes this SUV a winner.

The Hybrid Sports Car/Coupe: Audi 2020 e-tron Sportback

Audi’s all-electric e-tron Sportback offers a refined design with everyday utility and distinctive road presence. Pricing starts at $65,000 for the vehicle, which has an EPA-estimated range of 222 miles, stronger high-voltage battery and dual charge ports on both the driver and passenger sides.

The spacious, practical and fast family-friendly car accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and boasts a handcrafted 4.0L V8 biturbo engine and a 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. This recently-refreshed wagon, which starts at $111,000, features a massive 35 cubic feet of cargo and trunk space to hold all your family’s necessities.