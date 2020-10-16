DuJour Navigation

Stay Safe and Stylish On The Road With These Vehicles

Discover the newest cars from the likes of Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Lexus

Written by Natasha Wolff

We are all craving the comfort of personal space these days, and there’s nowhere safer than our own vehicles. Whether going for a ride on the open road, taking the kids to school or seeing a drive-in movie, these new cars offer the paramount of luxury and safety.

The Electric SUV: Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge

This year, Volvo launches the first all-electric vehicle in its nearly 100-year history. The XC40 P8 Recharge, an electric version of its popular XC40 model, will have 400 horsepower, a 200-mile range and the integration of Google Android OS. It will be priced around $48,000 after government tax incentives.

The Sports Car: Lexus IS 2021

The new and improved Lexus IS compact sports sedan boasts larger 19-inch wheels for added safety and a quieter, more comfortable ride, and an eight-inch touchscreen. The new multimedia system, which starts at $93,000, features Apple CarPlay compatibility, Android Auto compatibility and Amazon Alexa integration. “What we had foremost in mind in developing the new IS was to make it a car that excelled in communicating with the driver regardless of the road conditions or driving situation,” Lexus chief engineer Naoki Kobayashi has said.

The SUV: Cadillac Escalade

The Cadillac Escalade melds breakthrough technologies, bold design and extraordinary craftsmanship for its 2021 update. Pricing starts at $77,000 and features the industry’s first curved 38-inch OLED multimedia screen. In addition to enabling hands-free driving, the vehicle offers a state-of-the-art driver attention system and a network of cameras and radar sensors (think automated lane changing). All this paired with a sleek, spacious, integrated cabin design makes this SUV a winner.

The Hybrid Sports Car/Coupe: Audi 2020 e-tron Sportback

Audi’s all-electric e-tron Sportback offers a refined design with everyday utility and distinctive road presence. Pricing starts at $65,000 for the vehicle, which has an EPA-estimated range of 222 miles, stronger high-voltage battery and dual charge ports on both the driver and passenger sides.

The Wagon: Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63 S 

The spacious, practical and fast family-friendly car accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds and boasts a handcrafted 4.0L V8 biturbo engine and a 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system. This recently-refreshed wagon, which starts at $111,000, features a massive 35 cubic feet of cargo and trunk space to hold all your family’s necessities.

