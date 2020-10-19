Clean Cosmetics in California

Sasha Plavsic created Ilia Beauty after spending much of her life embracing a clean lifestyle. Her brother became sick with asthma at a young age, which inspired her family to pivot to a healthier way of life. Plavsic recalls growing up in Vancouver with a level of consciousness around a clean lifestyle before clean was a thing. “My family visited naturopaths and were part of an organic food co-op long before organic grocery stores were trending,” she says.

With encouragement from her mother, Plavsic set out to recreate her favorite tinted lip balm using nontoxic ingredients. “In 2011, Ilia launched with a version of that product, known as our Tinted Lip Conditioner,” she says. “[It’s] a hybrid balm-meets-lipstick with buildable, wearable shades that really nourish the lips.”

Since then, the brand’s identity has not wavered, and the hits just keep on coming. Bestsellers include its Limitless Lash Mascara, Multi-Stick and True Skin Serum Concealer, and Rachel Brosnahan and Olivia Wilde are fans.

The brand is based in Laguna Beach, where the Serbian Plavsic lives with her husband and two daughters. Living under constant sun, Plavsic’s daily skincare routine always starts with the brand’s skincare, makeup and Super Serum Skin Tint SPF40, which is silicone-free and uses natural emulsifiers. She follows with True Skin Serum Concealer, a touch of Color Haze Multi-Use Pigment on her cheeks, and a swipe of the brand’s newest launch: Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil, which is packed with hydrating actives like hyaluronic acid and Salicornia (a sea succulent). “Now more than ever, people want to look and feel good—with less makeup,” says Plavsic.