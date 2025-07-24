Stephen Ross Redefines the Skyline Of West Palm Beach

Developer Stephen Ross, Chairman of Related Companies, has officially opened One Flagler, a striking new 25-story office tower on the waterfront of downtown West Palm Beach. Designed by architect David Childs—whose portfolio includes One World Trade Center—One Flagler is more than just another skyscraper. It’s the centerpiece of Ross’ ambitious vision to turn West Palm Beach into one of the country’s premier business and lifestyle destinations.

“This is going to be one of the greatest places in the country,” says Ross. With sweeping views of the Intracoastal, floor-to-ceiling windows, LEED Gold certification and luxury amenities that rival five-star hotels, the tower blends architectural excellence with Florida elegance. As financial firms, private equity groups and tech companies have decamped to Florida, One Flagler is quickly becoming their headquarters of choice. The building sits at the heart of Ross’ billion-dollar investment in downtown West Palm Beach, which includes office space, luxury residences and a reimagined street-level experience of curated dining, wellness and art. But the project isn’t just about real estate—it’s about identity. One Flagler is helping redefine West Palm Beach not as an escape from big cities, but as a center of power, innovation and culture in its own right. For Ross, this is legacy work. “We’re not just building a tower—we’re building a future,” he says.