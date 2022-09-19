Palm Beach Bliss By Design

View the gallery

Interior designer Sergio Mercado has been cultivating his signature style for decades, drawing inspiration from the coastal energy of California, the vibrancy of Miami, the timeless glamour of Manhattan and, now, the attitude of Palm Beach. Mercado’s New York City-based namesake design firm has just completed renovations on an Ocean Boulevard penthouse apartment for a young family, the Liberts. Mercado previously collaborated with the couple on their Williamsburg, Brooklyn townhouse (the family splits their time between New York City and Palm Beach) so it was a comfortable and seamless working relationship. “Anderson and Jessica live a very modern lifestyle and are both stylish in a barefoot luxury sort of way,” says Mercado. “Very tasteful, not flashy.” With two young children, a bustling social life and an affinity for the arts, the oceanfront home features a calming cream-and-gray color palette with a mix of matte and glossy finishes to add texture. “We were going for a warm minimalist approach to the interior architecture,” says Mercado. “I wanted the focus of the apartment to be on the views and not strong architectural details, which really worked.” With a striking bar designed to look like a block of Calacatta marble and carefully curated beach-chic furnishings, Mercado has brought laid-back luxury to life in this Palm Beach oasis.