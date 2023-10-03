Room Request! Four Seasons Hotel George V

The historic Four Seasons Hotel George V hotel in Paris opened in 1928 and was converted to a Four Seasons hotel in 1999 following a two-year renovation. Now the 244-room, eight-story Art Deco hotel boasts classical French furnishings combined with modern contemporary furniture, amenities and touchpoints. Located steps from the Champs-Elysées overlooking the tree-lined Avenue George V, this Parisian property features a spa with 55-foot swimming pool (a rarity in Paris) and views of the Eiffel Tower. Its public spaces, the marble courtyard and dramatic lobby entrance, showcase floral arrangements masterminded by Jeff Leatham (9,000 flowers are showcased at any one time). There are three Michelin-starred restaurants to choose from onsite: the three Michelin-starred Le Cinq, (haute French), one Michelin-starred Le George (Mediterranean) and one Michelin-starred L’Orangerie (plant forward). Perhaps more important that all the bells and whistles (of which there are many) is the warm, welcoming but not overbearing service from the reception to the concierge, housekeeping to restaurant staff. The team knows your name upon arrival at breakfast each morning, remembers your coffee order and favorite table. The concierge team was kept busy with my restaurant reservation requests but stayed on top of every confirmation and sending up daily confirmation letters to the room. When my suitcase zipper got stuck and wouldn’t close while packing, a crack team of handymen came up to my suite, tussled with it and eventually repaired it so I could travel home. No request was too big or too small for the hotel to accomplish. As the property continues to renovate rooms and suites, I can’t wait to revisit this iconic property.

DuJour spoke with Jean Claude Wietzel, the property’s regional vice president and general manager, to learn more about this special property.

What’s the most requested room at the property?

The Eiffel Tower Suite, located on the 7th floor of the hotel.

What makes it so special?

Ever since we renovated it in 2019 into a light-filled space, it has been in constant demand by our guests. Whether for a honeymoon or a family stay, all our guests want to stay there! The suite is designed like a Parisian apartment, featuring a spacious living room, a dining room, a beautiful bedroom, and a large bathroom. The ivory and cream tones that adorn the suite create a warm and relaxing ambiance. Spacious and bright, its décor is soft and contemporary, with some classic touches. The artwork and materials used, such as Carrara marble, blend beautifully with the antique mirrors and historical engravings of the hotel. But what makes it so special is its exceptional view of the Eiffel Tower, the Dome of Les Invalides, and the most beautiful monuments of Paris. It’s a unique perspective that never gets old. There’s also this beautiful sunbath rotunda that allows one to sit comfortably in their armchair, read in complete tranquility, all while enjoying this incredible view of Paris.

What is the nightly rate for this room?

From €17, 000

What’s an interesting tidbit about the hotel that speaks to its status as an icon?

Undoubtedly, flowers and gastronomy! Flowers are embracing the hotel and our public spaces, and we maintain them daily with a team of florists working under the direction of our world-renowned artistic director Jeff Leatham. Every month we change the theme of our flowers to continually surprise our guests. Interesting tidbit when it comes to surprising our guests: when the holiday season arrives, Jeff Leatham sets up our Christmas decorations in just one night to surprise our guests the next day. It’s a real challenge, but the surprise is guaranteed! Gastronomy is also fully part of our status as an icon, as we are the only Palace in Europe to host 3 Michelin-starred restaurants for a total of five starts, allowing guests to enjoy a unique culinary journey at the hotel!

What special perk or amenity do you offer that no one knows about?

The possibility to enjoy a three-Michelin-starred dinner in the privacy of your suite, to pick up fruits and vegetables in a private kitchen garden with our chefs. We also have the ability to constantly organize surprises for our clients through our guest relations department. They are capable of fulfilling any requests!

What’s your personal favorite room? Why?

My favorite room is the Parisian suite (number 615). Overlooking the famous Marble Courtyard, the suite also has an intimate balcony. I love its elegance, the harmony of its tones, and its typical Parisian apartment charm. This residential spirit is enhanced by the office space and its large library, the dining room, the fireplace, and even the private kitchen. It is also adorned with stunning French marquetry, which gives me the feeling of being in a true soothing pied-à-terre.

What’s your favorite design element on property?

The glass ceiling designed for our Michelin-starred restaurants Le George and L’Orangerie. They bring a real touch of modernity to the classic and Art Deco décor of the George V. Thanks to these structures, our guests can have lunch and dinner in spaces filled with light and a warm, intimate ambiance. The design of these glass structures, built in 2015 and 2016, is particularly well-executed and integrates perfectly with the rest of the building, which dates back to 1928. Almost 100 years separate the constructions, and yet they blend wonderfully!

What is another fun fact about the property?

In 1964, when Beatlemania gripped the world, the group was invited to perform a series of concerts at Olympia in Paris. Accompanied by their manager, they chose to sojourn at The George V. A piano was placed in one of their suites, where they could come together and compose music in privacy, away from their fans. One evening, John Lennon and Paul McCartney took to the piano and, in what seemed like only a few minutes, composed ‘I Feel Fine,’ which later became one of the band’s most legendary hits!