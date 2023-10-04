Pendry Newport Beach Opens In Orange County

View the gallery

The long-awaited Pendry Newport Beach has finally opened. Featuring 295 guest rooms, including 114 suites, many with ocean, harbor and bay views, the property is located steps from Fashion Island and features interiors by Studio Munge, architecture by WATG and landscape architecture by Burton Studio. Onsite amenities include Bar Pendry, Spa Pendry, Pinwheel Kids Club and a fitness center. In partnership with Clique Hospitality, SET Steak & Sushi, a modern steakhouse, will feature modern American classics and a collection of prime cuts prepared over a grill. “We intend to deliver a dining experience that’s unlike anything in Orange County today,” says Andy Masi, founder of Clique Hospitality. “SET is going to be a true culinary experience, from the finest ingredients to the most gorgeous cocktails and table-side preparations.” Fresh, sustainably caught seafood, sushi and sashimi and Asian classics like Peking duck are also on offer. “We look forward to introducing an entirely new dining experience to Newport Beach,” says Pendry’s general manager, David Hoffman.