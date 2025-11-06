Kristen Chenoweth Is Theater’s Queen

When Kristin Chenoweth showed up in the 1999 revival of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown as Charlie’s grumpy sister Sally, you knew you were in the presence of a musical theater tornado. She won a Tony for the role, and a star was born—one that jumped regularly from stage (in particular, as the original Glinda in Wicked) to small screen to big screen.

Surprisingly, it’s been a decade since Chenoweth last appeared in a Broadway production. That was a revival of On the Twentieth Century, opposite Peter Gallagher. She returns this fall in a new collaboration with Wicked composer Steven Schwartz based on the 2012 documentary The Queen of Versailles.

The musical The Queen of Versailles, like the film, follows Jackie Siegel, the wife of a timeshare entrepreneur (played onstage by F. Murray Abraham), as she attempts to build a $100 million house in Orlando, Florida, inspired by the Palace of Versailles. Previews of the show begin October 8 at the St. James Theatre.

What interested you in playing Jackie Siegel?

Jackie is a complicated, wildly different and outrageous character. At the core of her, Jackie is someone who has the shared desires of building a better life for herself and her family, and that’s very relatable! At this point in my career, this was more of a challenge for me. It’s maybe the role I’ve been waiting to play my whole life.

Why do you think this particular story makes an exciting musical?

At the heart, this story is about the American dream. Everyone in the world can relate to the idea that we are striving for a place in the world where our greatest desires are to build a life and a future for our families and foster a sense of happiness. The American dream, however, can also be the American curse. We put so much pressure on ourselves to do better and be better than those that came before us.

Do you have any extravagant indulgences at home that are particularly Queen of Versailles-ish?

Shoes. My shoe closet is an embarrassment.

Since you appeared in Wicked in 2003, how often have you talked to Stephen Schwartz about working together again? Why do you think this is the project that came to fruition?

He’s been threatening to write me a show since I left Wicked, but it really started about 10 years ago. I thought it was sweet. I know how busy he is, so I never really considered that he would actually do it. Our relationship isn’t just based on theater. There’s a lot of love there. When I see him, we talk about life, not music theater. But lately we’ve been talking a lot about music theater.

When you’re not working on the stage, do you miss it?

Without a doubt, being in front of a live audience is where I thrive. It’s been 10 years since I’ve played a role on Broadway. Remember, Broadway is where I started, so in a sense it’s like coming home every time I return.

How does the way you take care of yourself change when you’re making a movie or a TV show versus being on stage eight times a week?

Being on Broadway is the hardest thing there is, I don’t care what anyone says. You could liken it to being a player for the NBA or NFL or any type of athlete. It’s rigorous, it doesn’t let up, so obviously health is the main priority. For the past year and a half, I’ve become addicted to hot yoga. That’s a place I really feel strong. Getting eight hours of sleep is the most challenging part for me, since I’m an insomniac. Eating healthy is the most important part. These seem like regular things, but it’s so integral to doing eight shows a week, and it’s not as easy as you think. I like to do vitamin drips once a week when I’m on Broadway. And staying hydrated is the most important thing. I have to also be very quiet when I’m not at work. For me, my voice needs rest and not a lot of talking. Let’s just say I’ve gotten very good at being a mime.

What did you do over the summer with your time off?

There has been no time off. I have done concerts, events to raise awareness about The Queen of Versailles, done several endorsements and private opportunities. I also shot a pilot for NBC called Stumble, which premieres November 7. I’ve loved all the opportunities, but I do wish I would have taken some more time off.

Is there a book you loved this summer you’re telling friends to read?

Final Gifts by Maggie Callanan and Patricia Kelley and The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins.

How many times did you see the Wicked movie?

Three!