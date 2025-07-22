Park City Is Ground Zero For An Active Summer

View the gallery

In a town famous for its ample powder, corduroy groomers and a town that is dotted with great stores and restaurants, Park City has a counter-seasonal alter ego. In the summer, the area transforms itself into a must-visit destination for mountain bikers of all levels and other outdoor enthusiasts. Park City‘s elevated amenities include a vibrant Main Street and luxurious lodging (bonus: off-peak rates).

Whisked from the modern Salt Lake City airport to beautiful Park City in 40 minutes, we checked into The Lowell at the base of Park City, managed by Park City Lodging, which has over 250 properties at Park City, Deer Valley and in town (for those who may not want to spend all day on the mountain). Rhonda Sideris, the founder and president, along with her daughter Helena, treated us to a luxurious and well-stocked condominium that included a wrap-around patio and private hot tub to soak in after an active day.

We spent four, action-packed days in Park City sampling the breadth of summer activities and experiences the region offers and it was energizing. For mountain bikers, the trail network is vast and diverse, punctuated with Deer Valley‘s Gold Medal Mountain Bike Center. Deer Valley offers lift access to 70 miles of bike trails from greens to blacks. My favorite was Ripple, perhaps because it kept me humming the Grateful Dead song rather than thinking about the narrow trail this near-Medicare-age recipient was biking down. The reward for several hours of biking was a well-earned lunch on the patio at the Stein Eriksen Lodge. For bikers looking for less structure, the area boasts many trails within a 20 minute drive. We rode the Slate Creek trails in the Uinta mountains. White Pine Touring provided state-of-the-art mountain bikes that made the descents less daunting and the climbs a little easier. The final day was a fly fishing lesson with Jans Outdoors. The guides made us feel as ease casting and we reeled in several trout that were promptly released.

Our active pursuits were rewarded with some of Park City’s best food and drink. From the incredible sampling of High West Distillery‘s expressions served at the Pendry Hotel to the crisp cider tasting provided by Dendric Estate, an up and coming cider and spirits company founded by Brendan and Carly Coyle (Brendan was the master distiller at High West). Together with the Done To Your Taste‘s lunch spread, it went down easy after several hours of mountain biking! On our final night we witnessed the transformation of Park City’s historic Main Street into a street party for the annual Savor the Summit event. Restaurants take to the streets crafting beautifully-decorated tables and private dining experiences serving five-course sit-down dinners. It was a majestic end to the trip.