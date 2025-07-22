The Allergan Medical Institute Opens In Orange County

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, is doing more than expanding access to world-class education in medical aesthetics—it’s building vibrant professional communities rooted in people, place and purpose. The new Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) training center in Irvine exemplifies this mission. Originally built in 1977 and acquired by AbbVie (then Allergan) in 2008, the building had become underused and was nearly sold in 2020. Instead, Allergan Aesthetics reimagined the space, transforming it from an aging facility into a state-of-the-art educational hub that reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and community. The transformation was powered by local partnerships with millworkers, builders, furniture makers and designers who brought the vision to life. The result is more than a facility; it’s a thriving ecosystem that supports the local economy and connects providers through world-class training. AMI Orange County stands as a testament to Allergan Aesthetics’ belief that the best spaces are built not only with modern design, but with strong local roots and a shared vision for the future of aesthetics.