Jenni Kayne Designs For The Minimalist

Book Title:

Pacific Natural at Home (Rizzoli)

Home Base:

Los Angeles

Project that put her on the map:

Jenni Kayne is a lifestyle, interior, furniture and fashion designer and the author of Pacific Natural: Simple Seasonal Entertaining. Her brand has 10 stores across the country, as well as a robust online website, a popular lifestyle blog, Rip & Tan, and collaborations with brands such as Lulu & Georgia and Parachute.

Famous Clients:

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Garner, Hailey Bieber

Signature aesthetic:

Jenni Kayne offers an expansive furniture assortment, bespoke interior design services and high-touch home styling services, all in the same classic California aesthetic customers know and love.

What sets her apart:

The brand is known for its minimalist, elevated and timeless wardrobe staples, in addition to home classics and furniture. The collection is inspired by organic textures, thoughtful simplicity and natural landscapes. The aim is to bring nature indoors by maintaining a sense of welcoming, warmth and comfort, with items such as the natural wool boucle upholstered bench, leather dining chairs, linen sofa and more.