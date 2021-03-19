Here’s Where to Shop in Dallas

Bluemercury

Beauty retailer Bluemercury has opened at Highland Park Village, selling makeup favorites from Laura Mercier and Nars alongside skincare from its proprietary line M-61. You can also shop a wide selection of nontoxic, vegan cosmetic brands like Alpyn Beauty, Ellis Brooklyn and Lune+Aster (founded by Bluemercury’s CEO and co-founder, Marla Beck).

Parachute

You’ll find the latest offerings from Parachute at its newest outpost at NorthPark Center. The new store will have homey rooms dedicated to showcasing the brand’s product range, including bath, nursery, tabletop, loungewear and home décor. A neutral color palette washes over the store to create a calm oasis, with art from Dallas artist Amy Opsal throughout and a relaxed sitting area at the center of the space. As you venture to the back of the store, you will find the label’s signature mattress and its handmade wood bed frame, designed in collaboration with furniture maker Chris Earl. “In today’s busy, overstimulated world, it’s nice to come home to unwind in a bedroom that feels fresh and serene,” says Parachute founder Ariel Kaye.

Byredo

Following the launch of Byredo’s first makeup collection, the brand has opened a one-of-a-kind beauty concept at NorthPark Center and is now a top beauty location for where to shop in Dallas. “We have used the best materials to create something visceral,” says the brand’s founder, Ben Gorham. “I really want people to experience the many emotions of Byredo when they enter the store, and, by contrast, the purity of our products.” The space will feature custom furnishings like Italian terrazzo flooring, handmade furniture and aluminum shelving to showcase the brand’s fragrance, makeup, accessories and eyewear offerings.

La Ligne

Founded in 2016 by Molly Howard, Meredith Melling, and Valerie Macaulay, stripes-focused brand La Ligne has just opened its second boutique at Highland Park Village. Interior designer Lien Luu, who designed the brand’s New York City store, brings her aesthetic to the South, adorning the store with a dazzling chandelier, brass fixtures and elegant crown molding. “We’ve learned a lot about our Dallas customer over the last few years through trunk shows coupled with the success of our previous pop-up shop, and we saw a positive consumer response to experiencing the world of La Ligne firsthand,” says CEO Howard. “Dallas is such a dynamic city with a vibrant culture rooted in the arts and the culinary world, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue to connect with our local consumer.”