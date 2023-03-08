Jessica Chastain’s Broadway Return

Jessica Chastain, who made her Broadway debut in the 2012 revival of The Heiress, had been looking to return to her theatre roots (she studied acting and repertory theater at Juilliard in New York) despite having had a wide breadth of choice roles in her career. As she told writer Marshall Heyman in this publication in 2021, she felt that the film world might be “a tad limiting in terms of what people were offering.” The Academy Award-winning actress had been discussing collaborating with the British director Jamie Lloyd (Betrayal and Cyrano) for years before the two decided to mount a modern production of A Doll’s House in London in April 2020 (the production was cancelled because of the pandemic). Three years later and a century-and-a-half later, Tony Award nominee Lloyd and Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Amy Herzog (Mary Jane and Belleville) have created an exciting revival of Henrik Ibsen’s 1879 drama, opening at Broadway’s Hudson Theatre on March 9 and running through June 10. Run don’t walk to get tickets. Chastain is a shoo-in for a Tony nomination.