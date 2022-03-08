Cyrano Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

Surely you know Cyrano de Bergerac. You’ve probably seen it played out dozens of times. Maybe on stage, maybe in the movies, maybe even in your own unrequited love life. With Peter Dinklage in Cyrano earlier this year. Or Steve Martin in Roxanne. Or Janeane Garofolo in The Truth About Cats & Dogs.

But we suggest you give Cyrano another shot, because you likely won’t see a Cyrano as electric as James McAvoy’s. This production of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring the Scottish actor and directed by Jamie Lloyd from a new translation by Martin Crimp, takes its cues from the world of slam and spoken word poetry. It’s fresh, it’s original. Expect lots of goosebumps at the American premiere, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music for only six weeks beginning April 5. Get your tickets now.