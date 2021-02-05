Reintroducing Miami-Based Artist Keith Paciello

The burgeoning art scene in Miami attracts art enthusiasts from across the globe. With galleries, outdoor exhibitions and annual celebrations of art and design like Art Basel, the city is a haven for creatives. Artist Keith Paciello has called Miami home for more than 20 years and continues to be inspired by the city. “To see the growth in the Miami art scene is nothing less than extraordinary. I’ve always been attracted to artists and creatives in general so it’s very encouraging to see the success of so many local artists,” Paciello tells DuJour.

For years, Paciello has gravitated towards art as a form of self-expression and a creative outlet for himself. “I mostly did my work in private and kept my ambitions about being an artist a secret,” he says, adding that he is now more confident than ever when it comes to expressing himself as an artist. “My desire to create has always been a part of who I am.”

Since picking up a camera about six years ago, Paciello’s work has been rooted in playful exploration of texture and color. “Right now I’m focusing on painting again,” he says. “My most recent work is about getting out of my comfort zone and putting myself out there more as an artist.” Paciello says that being in Miami has been a huge inspiration for him as an artist. “From the different cultural and ethnic groups around the city to the expansion and continued growth of Miami–it is just such a beautiful balance of historical and modern architecture,” he says.

With the vibrancy of Miami propelling his artwork, Paciello is gearing up for a successful year. “The plan for 2021 is to keep producing work that pushes me and inspires me. I plan on fully dedicating myself to the creative process of making art, establishing my name and reintroducing myself as an artist,” he says, adding that he plans to have his first solo show at next year’s Art Basel.