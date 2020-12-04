Discover The New Showfields Miami

View the gallery

The experiential retail space Showfields changed the shopping game in New York City with its immersive design and creative offerings and now, is expanding to Miami. The new 14,300-square-foot Showfields outpost in Miami Beach is an architectural gem from the inside out, with a glass staircase as the dramatic focal point upon entry and a stunning skylight that will hold your attention for hours. Showfields teamed up with Crosby Studios to design the new space with sustainability as a top priority as well as clever design. With the term “modular” in mind, the retail space was created with movable partitions and changing colors in order to offer an evolving design concept. Dubbed the most interesting ode to the magic city, Showfields Miami celebrates the energy of its surroundings through its aesthetics and curated offerings. Starting Saturday, December 5, the retail space will unveil a special Winter Curation featuring several different artists who have been given the opportunity to showcase their artistic interpretation of Miami. From the city itself to its nature and environment, these art installations incorporate architecture, color, texture, and attitude. Artists featured in the Winter Curation include Lauren Shapiro, Magnus Sodamin, Veronica Gessa, and Natasha Tomchin. Click through the gallery for a sneak peek at some of the art installations.

The Winter Curation at Showfields Miami will run from December 5, 2020 to June 3, 2021.