With the absence of an in-person Art Basel Miami Beach art fair this winter, art collectors and design enthusiasts in Miami can get their cultural fill with the introduction of Miami Design District’s Design Miami Podium. The new concept was held from November 27 to December 6 in the historic Moore Building, where Design Miami first opened in 2005. Craig Robins, founder of the Miami Design District and co-founder of Design Miami, says that the neighborhood has always been dedicated to creativity and he is excited to welcome Design Miami back this year. “The fair is returning to a neighborhood it influenced greatly but which has grown and changed so much. It will be surrounded by so many other rich cultural experiences,” says Robins.

Craig Robins, founder of the Miami Design District and co-founder of Design Miami

The new, intimate experience featured a number of international design galleries presenting installations at the Moore Building and activations, live events and more across the vibrant 18-block open air neighborhood, the ICA Miami and de la Cruz Collection. “The open-air setting of the Design District is optimal right now—we’re a neighborhood that is spacious by design, with ample public space, contactless parking and great safety protocols in place,” explains Robins. “Our outdoor activations and really low density means that guests can immerse themselves in culture in a responsible way.” Additionally, art galleries that regularly exhibit at Art Basel (like Lévy Gorvy and Mitchell-Innes & Nash) will present installations in free-standing spaces, many staying through the winter.

Miami Design District

The best thing about Design Miami’s new pared-back approach this year in its old stomping grounds was that you were surrounded by the most luxurious boutiques, delicious restaurants and, of course, great culture. “We see our guests revel in having this kind of outdoor experience surrounded by amazing public art, design and architecture–whether they are in the District to shop at Hermés or grab a muffin at OTL,” says Robins.