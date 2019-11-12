Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura Awarded Michelin Star

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura has been awarded its first Michelin star in the 2020 Italian Michelin Guide less than two years after its initial opening.

Located on the ancient Piazza della Signoria in Florence, the restaurant is the culinary lovechild of childhood friends Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and Michelin-starred chef Massimo Bottura that celebrates the pillars of Italian culture–food and fashion. Executive chef Karime López, a Mexican chef with a long and impressive career at some of the world’s best Michelin star restaurants, established her menu based on her worldly sojourns and occupational travels, taking Italian food and giving it a global influence. Gucci Osteria is housed within the Gucci Garden, the birthplace of the fashion house, and was skillfully designed by Gucci’s Creative Director, Alessandro Michele–featuring a retail store, rotating exhibit archiving the brand’s storied history, and a cinema.

“This is an incredible achievement that fills us with joy. I have been friends with Marco for over 40 years and this is a wonderful recognition for the vision we have created together with the Gucci family. Alessandro Michele has created an incredible space, and his support and inspiration have fueled us both over the past few years,” said Massimo Bottura. “When ideas are born of friendships, they harness a different strength and this is just the beginning of an exciting adventure.”

The rating distinction further landmarks not only Italy as a prominent dining locale and destination, but Gucci Osteria for its commitment to excellence and creativity.