François Pinault, the founder of the luxury group Kering (parent company of fashion houses like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Saint Laurent) and the investment company Artémis, has opened the doors of his newest museum, the Bourse de Commerce, in Paris after two decades of planning.

Housing Pinault’s extensive contemporary artwork collection of more than 5,000 pieces by Cindy Sherman, Kerry James Marshall, Urs Fischer and David Hammons, the Les Halles institution (located near The Louvre) is destined to be on any art lover’s must-visit list. Also on display in the circular building are 5,000 modernist masterworks by Piet Mondrian and Mark Rothko.

Following a $195 million renovation by Japanese architect Tadao Ando (who also reimagined Pinault’s two Venice, Italy museums, Palazzo Grassi and Punta della Dogana), the over-100,000-square foot space boasts massive galleries for art, cultural programming and events as well as a 284-seat theater and restaurant, La Halle aux Grains. Sweeping views from the 84-year-old billionaire’s museum, an 18th-century building, which once housed the French stock exchange, showcase the Église Saint-Eustache, the new canopy of Les Halles and the Centre Pompidou.

