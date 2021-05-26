New Restaurants in Houston We Love

Tucked in the eclectic Montrose neighborhood, March Restaurant has officially opened its doors to eager foodies. Patrons can savor Eastern Mediterranean dishes from chef Felipe Riccio’s menu and explore wines from an 11,000-bottle wine cellar focused on single producers. The stylish space, designed by Houston’s Curtis & Windham Architects and New York City’s Studio Robert McKinley, is adorned with artwork by German artist Christoph Ruckhäberle, a Murano glass chandelier and a vintage Champagne cart.

Inside the Kinder Building at the Museum of Fine Arts, hungry art enthusiasts can choose between two swanky new restaurants. Cafe Leonelli, an extension of Leonelli Bakery in New York City, serves up approachable Italian fare by chef Jonathan Benno, who has worked alongside boldface names such as Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller. Italian pastries by decorated pastry chef Salvatore Martone are also up for grabs. French restaurant Le Jardinier (with outposts in New York City and Miami), under the leadership of chef Alain Verzeroli, offers vegetable-focused dishes made with local organic produce and meats. From its open-air patio, diners can enjoy views of the sculpture garden at the Museum of Fine Arts.