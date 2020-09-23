DuJour Navigation

The Fondation Louis Vuitton Has Reopened

The cultural center in Paris presents American artist Cindy Sherman’s latest solo exhibit

Written by Kasey Caminiti

The first solo show in France since 2006 to celebrate the work of American photographer Cindy Sherman will open at the Fondation Louis Vuitton this fall. More than 170 self-portraits completed between 1975 and 2020, as well as a series of previously unseen work, will be on display, including her signature Untitled Film Stills (1977-1980).

Cindy Sherman, “Untitled #74” (1980)

Sherman collaborated with the institution to curate a complementary exhibition titled “Crossing Views,” which will feature more than 60 artworks (culled from the museum’s collection) that explore various interpretations of portraiture. These include art by Marina Abramović, Gilbert & George, Andy Warhol and Wolfgang Tillmans.

Cindy Sherman, “Untitled #582” (2016)

“Cindy Sherman at Fondation Louis Vuitton” is on view from September 23 to January 3, 2021.

