9 Best Films to See at the New York Film Festival

When the 59th annual New York Film Festival kicks off September 24 (through October 10), there will be scores of films for cinema buffs to take in. From shorts to the work of emerging artists, the festival is known for showing some of the best contemporary movies from around the world. And this year’s in-person return, after a 2020 hiatus, is no exception. From an opening night featuring the new Coen brothers film, The Tragedy of Macbeth, to a remake of science-fiction cult favorite, Dune, to Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut starring Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter) here are our picks for the 9 must-see movies. Tent pole movies by acclaimed directors like the Coen brothers, Todd Haynes (The Velvet Underground), Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers), Wes Anderson (The French Dispatch), Mike Mills (C’mon C’mon), Paul Verhoeven (Benedetta) and Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog) are highly anticipated showings. While the bigger films of the fest will surely dominate conversation (and awards shows) for months to come, there are dozens of other movies screening that are just as deserving of our attention. Reserve your tickets now!

