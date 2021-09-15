The 2021 Met Gala returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art after postponing in 2020. The evening was a celebration of the Costume Institute’s exhibition, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” curated by Andrew Bolton. Celebrities embraced the theme with clever interpretations of old Hollywood looks, glamorous archival outfits and custom fashions only worthy of fashion’s biggest night out. Model Gigi Hadid rocked Prada, Kendall Jenner embodied Audrey Hepburn in Givenchy and Emma Chamberlain made her Met Gala debut in a custom Louis Vuitton dress. Chamberlain is no stranger to the brand after attending its fashion shows in Paris pre-pandemic and most recently being named the face of its FW21 show collection.

As a YouTube star known for her candor and unfiltered voice, as well as her sustainable coffee brand, Chamberlain Coffee, Emma Chamberlain was the perfect Vogue red carpet correspondent at this year’s Met Gala. The 20-year-old clutched her microphone and chatted up stars like Daniel Levy, Kris Jenner, Megan Thee Stallion and many more for playful clips that were posted to Vogue’s YouTube channel. Her cheeky personality and totally natural conversations were super endearing while her dress and beauty look were perfectly on point for the event.

Chamberlain’s Louis Vuitton dress took 290 hours to hand-embroider and included almost 21,000 microbeads, 9,000 rhinestones, 2,500 sequins, over 2,300 rococo style beads and nearly 2,000 Swarovski crystals. Her retro-inspired beauty look was created by makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan using Byredo makeup and Colleen Rothschild skincare products. “America today is all about being unapologetically yourself,” Deenihan says. “Emma is expressive, bold, confident and loud, and nothing encompasses that more than a bold eye with a pop of neon. It’s definitely not subtle and represents her generation and her place in pop culture.” With striking eyeliner in neon green, dramatic lashes and a neutral pout, Deenihan showcased Chamberlain’s youthful energy and flawless elegance. Below, Deenihan breaks down the entire Met Gala beauty look for Emma Chamberlain.

Skin Preparation Using Colleen Rothschild:

To keep Emma’s skin looking flawless from beginning to end, amazing skin prep is a must! To begin prepping, I applied a thin veil of the Colleen Rothschild Sheer Renewal Cream to Emma’s face. Next, to ensure that the foundation really hugs the skin, I used the Colleen Rothschild Black Tourmaline Primer. The Black Tourmaline Primer not only preps and primes the skin, it helps keep your face matte for that all-day wear. I applied a light foundation for a natural, flawless finish. Emma’s brows are unreal. To keep their gorgeous natural shape, I brushed them up with a brow brush and applied product to keep them in place.

Beauty Using Byredo Makeup:

The focus of Emma’s makeup are her gorgeous eyes. I started by sweeping the Byredo Colour Stick in La Scène across the lid, and slightly above the crease. To add depth and drama, I added the Byredo Colour Stick in Dravite to the inner and outer lid. Next, I lined her lower lash line and waterline with black. In the center of the lid, I placed the Byredo Colour Stick in Kumato and then pressed Karma from the Byredo Eyeshadow 5 Colour Palette in Sciomancer and Manila from the Byredo Corporate Colors Palette.

For the pop of neon, I used Scylla from the Byredo Eyeshadow 5 Colour Palette in Syren. To create the intense liner, I dipped the brush in a mixing liquid before the color and then swept it across the center of the upper lash line and inner corner of the eye. For that extra drama, I curled Emma’s lashes, and added one of my favorite lashes.

To finish the look, I added a generous coat of the Byredo Tears in Rain Mascara, and I applied Byredo Tinted Lip Balm in Argila.